LTI Mindtree profit rises 4.1 pc y-o-y to Rs 1,152.3 cr in Apr-Jun qtr, revenue grows 13.8 pc to Rs 8702.1 cr: Company filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:44 IST
