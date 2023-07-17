SC fixes Aug 7 for final hearing on batch of pleas challenging remission granted to all 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
SC fixes Aug 7 for final hearing on batch of pleas challenging remission granted to all 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bilkis Bano
Advertisement