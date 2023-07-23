If Cong wins in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel will be 'first in line' to be considered for CM post: DyCM T S Singhdeo to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 15:15 IST
