Gyanvapi committee seeks stay in SC on Varanasi court order to ASI for scientific survey to determine if mosque was built upon temple.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
- READ MORE ON:
- Varanasi
