Gyanvapi row: SC asks solicitor general to convey to ASI not to undertake any invasive work at mosque site, agrees to take up plea at 2 pm.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 11:07 IST
- India
- Gyanvapi
