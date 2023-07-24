PSLV-C56 to deploy DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore, and six co-passenger satellites: ISRO.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
PSLV-C56 to deploy DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore, and six co-passenger satellites: ISRO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PSLV-C56
- DSTA & ST Engineering
- Singapore
Advertisement