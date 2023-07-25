Janata Dal (Secular) will fight Lok Sabha elections independently: party supremo and Ex-PM H D Deve Gowda.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-07-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
