Madras High Court closes arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji's habeas corpus petition as matter is before Supreme Court.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-07-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Madras High Court closes arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji's habeas corpus petition as matter is before Supreme Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senthil Balaji
- Madras High Court
- Supreme Court
Advertisement