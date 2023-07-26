Cong deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt on Manipur issue: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt on Manipur issue: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi
Advertisement