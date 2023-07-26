TN BJP's memorandum to Governor is titled ''DMK Files-II,'' alleging ''benami'' connections to ruling DMK, a follow up to DMK Files-I.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
TN BJP's memorandum to Governor is titled ''DMK Files-II,'' alleging ''benami'' connections to ruling DMK, a follow up to DMK Files-I.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DMK Files-II
- TN BJP's
- Files-I.
Advertisement