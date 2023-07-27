Only one slogan this time, 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan'; Rajasthan will not tolerate atrocities on sisters and daughters: PM Modi in Sikar rally.
PTI | Sikar | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Only one slogan this time, 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan'; Rajasthan will not tolerate atrocities on sisters and daughters: PM Modi in Sikar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Nahi Sahega Rajasthan'
- Rajasthan
- Sikar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to visit UAE on his return journey from France
PM Modi to visit UAE on his return journey from France
PM Modi condoles death of Prachanda's wife Sita Dahal
Pleased to have met Muslim World League chief, discussed furthering inter-faith dialogue: PM Modi
Expansion of India-France defence cooperation to be focus of PM Modi's 2-day visit to Paris