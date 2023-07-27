The European Union is opening an antitrust investigation against Microsoft over the bundling of Office and Teams, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:23 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is opening an antitrust investigation against Microsoft over the bundling of Office and Teams, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Union
- Microsoft
- Office and Teams
Advertisement