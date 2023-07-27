Allahabad HC resumes hearing mosque committee's appeal against ASI survey in Varanasi's Gyanvapi complex.
PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Allahabad HC resumes hearing mosque committee's appeal against ASI survey in Varanasi's Gyanvapi complex.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Varanasi
- mosque committee's
- Gyanvapi
- Allahabad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Varanasi court reserves order for July 21 on plea seeking scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque
PM Modi launches the Crematorium Redevelopment by Edifice Consultants in Varanasi
Varanasi court reserves order for July 21 on plea seeking scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Varanasi court reserves order for July 21 on petition seeking scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque.
Bhagwat reaches Varanasi to attend international convention of temples