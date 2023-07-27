India reserves right to suitably respond to such actions: MEA on issuance of stapled visas by China to some Indians from Arunachal Pradesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:05 IST
- Country:
- India
India reserves right to suitably respond to such actions: MEA on issuance of stapled visas by China to some Indians from Arunachal Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indians
- Arunachal Pradesh
- China
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Publicise SOP on transportation of mortal remains of Indians dying overseas: Delhi HC tells MEA
Chandrayaan-3 carries hopes of 1.4 billion Indians: Jaishankar
13.5 cr Indians move out of multidimensional poverty in 5 years: Niti Aayog report
Interest in Cricket in US can only grow, says Nita Ambani as Mumbai Indians NY slug it out in new US cricket league
The G20 YEA 2023 Summit, hosted by CII Young Indians (Yi), Concludes with Communique Signing