The electricity generation programme has been fixed at 1750 BU for the year 2023-2024. 75.66 percent of electricity would be generated from Thermal Power Plant with an average plant load factor (PLF) of 66.90 percent.

There is adequate capacity available in the country to meet the rising demand of power with projected Energy Surplus of 56,796 MU (3.6%) and Peak Surplus of 1,717 MW (0.7%) in the year 2023-24. The details of all India Energy Requirement, Energy Availability, Peak Demand, and Peak Met are given at Annexure.

In order to increase the power generation capacity in the country, 18 numbers of coal based thermal power projects having total capacity of 25440 MW, one (1) no. gas based thermal power project having capacity of 370 MW and 42 numbers of hydro-electric projects (above 25 MW) having total capacity of 18033.5 MW (as on 30th June 2023) are under construction in the country. Further, Nuclear capacity totaling to 8000 MW is under various stages of construction.

In addition, the following steps have been taken for meeting the increased demand for power during peak season in the country:

(i) Measures have been taken to ensure the maximum availability of the generation capacity. The generators shall complete the maintenance work of their plants well before the period of high demand.

(ii) Monitoring and Coordination with Ministries of coal and railways on a regular basis for increasing the production and dispatch of coal as much as possible.

(iii) All generators have been asked to ensure import of Coal for blending purposes in case of shortage of domestic coal so that there is no load shedding.

(iv) All captive coal blocks have been asked to maximize the coal production to supplement the coal supply from domestic coal companies (CIL and SCCL).

(v) Additional arrangement for gas for running gas based stations has been planned from GAIL, during high power demand months.

(vi) The Electricity Amendment Rule, 2022 has been notified on 29th December 2022 which mandate preparation of resource adequacy plan so as to successfully meet the power demand of the consumers.

(vii) Imported Coal Based (ICB) plants have been issued statutory directions under Section 11 of Electricity Act to stock coal and generate power during high demand period.

(viii) Reservoir level of Hydro Stations are being monitored for optimum utilization of water. All hydro plants have been instructed to operate in consultation with RLDCs/ SLDCs to optimize water utilization in current month for better availability in next month.

