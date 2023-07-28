Delhi HC gives interim bail to ex-Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda and son Devender Darda, sentenced to 4-year jail term in coal scam case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC gives interim bail to ex-Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda and son Devender Darda, sentenced to 4-year jail term in coal scam case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay Darda
- Delhi
- Devender Darda
Advertisement