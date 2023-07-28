Coal scam: Businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal gets interim bail from Delhi HC along with ex-RS MP Vijay Darda and his son.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 11:47 IST
