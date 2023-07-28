Govt allows direct listing of domestic listed and unlisted firms on overseas exchanges, says finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2023 12:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt allows direct listing of domestic listed and unlisted firms on overseas exchanges, says finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement