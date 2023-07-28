Genome sequencing of 20 dengue samples done, 19 of these had severe strain type-2: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:00 IST
