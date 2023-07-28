Delhi CM has directed Health dept to reserve beds for dengue patients, ensure stock of medicines at hospitals, mohalla clinics: Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi CM has directed Health dept to reserve beds for dengue patients, ensure stock of medicines at hospitals, mohalla clinics: Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi CM
- mohalla clinics
Advertisement