Regulator DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for systemic deficiencies regarding documentation related to training, engineering procedures.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 15:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
