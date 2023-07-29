MLC and former Aligarh Muslim University VC Tariq Mansoor, a pasmanda Muslim, appointed as BJP vice-president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 10:22 IST
- Country:
- India
MLC and former Aligarh Muslim University VC Tariq Mansoor, a pasmanda Muslim, appointed as BJP vice-president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslim
- VC Tariq Mansoor
- Aligarh Muslim University
Advertisement