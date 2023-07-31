Aviation regulator DGCA renews air operator certificate of Jet Airways, says winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 10:05 IST
- Country:
- India
