SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order granting interim stay on CBI probe against Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in corruption case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC order granting interim stay on CBI probe against Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in corruption case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka HC
- CM D K Shivakumar
Advertisement