PM Modi flags off Civil Court-Phugewadi and Ruby Hall Clinic-Garware services of Pune Metro.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi flags off Civil Court-Phugewadi and Ruby Hall Clinic-Garware services of Pune Metro.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Civil Court-Phugewadi
- Ruby Hall Clinic-Garware
- Pune Metro
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's US visit has enhanced strength and dynamism of partnership between the two countries: Nirmala Sitharaman.
3rd G20 finance ministers meeting: “PM Modi’s US visit enhanced strength, dynamism of US-India partnership,” says Sitharaman
PM Modi to inaugurate integrated terminal building at Port Blair airport on Tuesday
India on a roll owing to landmark reforms under PM Modi, says Bernstein report
US returns 105 antiquities to India days after PM Modi's visit