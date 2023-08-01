Constitution allows Parliament to make laws for Delhi; remarks made against it are political with no basis: Amit Shah on Services Bill.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Constitution allows Parliament to make laws for Delhi; remarks made against it are political with no basis: Amit Shah on Services Bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Parliament
- Bill
Advertisement