Minor wrestler who accused outgoing WFI chief of sexual harassment doesn't oppose Delhi Police's closure report in court, says prosecutor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Minor wrestler who accused outgoing WFI chief of sexual harassment doesn't oppose Delhi Police's closure report in court, says prosecutor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police's
Advertisement