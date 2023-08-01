Death toll in girder launcher collapse incident in Maharashtra’s Thane district rises to 19 with two more bodies found: NDRF.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:33 IST
India
- India
