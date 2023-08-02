(Eds: Correcting attribution) Vishva Hindu Parishad reports death of Bajrang Dal activist after Nuh violence, toll in Haryana clashes rises to 6.
PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-08-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Correcting attribution) Vishva Hindu Parishad reports death of Bajrang Dal activist after Nuh violence, toll in Haryana clashes rises to 6.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vishva Hindu Parishad
- Bajrang Dal
- Haryana
Advertisement