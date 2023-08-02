Opposition bloc INDIA says nominating two Manipuri women to Rajya Sabha will help rectify 'grievous harm' inflicted on women of state.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition bloc INDIA says nominating two Manipuri women to Rajya Sabha will help rectify 'grievous harm' inflicted on women of state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipuri
- Rajya Sabha
Advertisement