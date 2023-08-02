20 companies of central forces deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, 3 in Palwal, 2 in Gurugram and one in Faridabad: CM Khattar.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 15:48 IST
- Country:
- India
20 companies of central forces deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, 3 in Palwal, 2 in Gurugram and one in Faridabad: CM Khattar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nigerian national arrested for drug peddling in Faridabad
Faridabad police arrests one from Gurugram for making fake documents of criminals
Murder case against 6 Faridabad cops over custodial death
SPO bludgeoned to death in Haryana's Faridabad, FIR registered
Adore Group buys 5.5 acre land in Faridabad for Rs 124 cr; to develop Rs 600 cr worth housing project