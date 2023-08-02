Left Menu

20 companies of central forces deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, 3 in Palwal, 2 in Gurugram and one in Faridabad: CM Khattar.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 15:48 IST
20 companies of central forces deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, 3 in Palwal, 2 in Gurugram and one in Faridabad: CM Khattar.
20 companies of central forces deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, 3 in Palwal, 2 in Gurugram and one in Faridabad: CM Khattar.

