Adani Group will make investment to deepen, expand capacity of Sanghipuram captive port to accommodate larger vessels: APSEZ CEO Karan Adani.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 10:13 IST
Adani Group will make investment to deepen, expand capacity of Sanghipuram captive port to accommodate larger vessels: APSEZ CEO Karan Adani.
Adani Group will make investment to deepen, expand capacity of Sanghipuram captive port to accommodate larger vessels: APSEZ CEO Karan Adani.

