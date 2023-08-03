Adani Group will make investment to deepen, expand capacity of Sanghipuram captive port to accommodate larger vessels: APSEZ CEO Karan Adani.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 10:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Adani Group will make investment to deepen, expand capacity of Sanghipuram captive port to accommodate larger vessels: APSEZ CEO Karan Adani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adani Group
- Sanghipuram
- Karan Adani
Advertisement