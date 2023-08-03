Opposition parties, including Congress, RJD, TMC, AAP, walkout from Rajya Sabha for not being allowed to raise Manipur issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 14:13 IST
