SC dismisses plea against appointment of Arun Goel as election commissioner, saying Constitution bench already examined issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
SC dismisses plea against appointment of Arun Goel as election commissioner, saying Constitution bench already examined issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arun Goel
- Constitution
Advertisement