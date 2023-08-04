1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court directs Jagdish Tytler not to temper with evidence or leave country without its permission.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court directs Jagdish Tytler not to temper with evidence or leave country without its permission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagdish Tytler
- Delhi
- anti-Sikh
Advertisement