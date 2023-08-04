FIR registered against officials of ECL Finance, Edelweiss Group in case of art director Nitin Desai's suicide: Raigad police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
FIR registered against officials of ECL Finance, Edelweiss Group in case of art director Nitin Desai's suicide: Raigad police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitin Desai's
- ECL Finance
- Edelweiss Group
Advertisement