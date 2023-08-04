Welcome SC's intervention in unjust case against Rahul Gandhi; this reinforces people's trust in Indian democracy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 17:40 IST
Welcome SC's intervention in unjust case against Rahul Gandhi; this reinforces people's trust in Indian democracy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
