There is need to save 'true Hindutva', BJP's Hindutva is to divide society and grab power: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tells PTI.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-08-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:45 IST
