INDIA bloc will uproot 'divisive' BJP govt in 2024 with support of PDA (Pichhade, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) in UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-08-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA bloc will uproot 'divisive' BJP govt in 2024 with support of PDA (Pichhade, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) in UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Pichhade
- Alpsankhyak
- Dalit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party to contest Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav
Honour of women more important than ranking of economy: Akhilesh Yadav
Not just from UP, INDIA alliance will wipe out BJP from entire country: Akhilesh Yadav
Not just from UP, INDIA will wipe BJP out from entire country: Akhilesh Yadav
There is need to save 'true Hindutva', BJP's Hindutva is to divide society and grab power: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tells PTI.