Accusing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of misleading Lok Sabha, MPs from Congress, DMK, TMC and Left parties stage walkout from House.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Left
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Congress
- House
