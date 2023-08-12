Opposition parties did not want discussion on Manipur (in Parliament), they just wanted to do politics over it: PM Modi.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 12:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition parties did not want discussion on Manipur (in Parliament), they just wanted to do politics over it: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Parliament
- PM Modi
Advertisement