Tamil Nadu government withdraws proposal seeking Institution of Eminence status for Anna University: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 09:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu government withdraws proposal seeking Institution of Eminence status for Anna University: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Institution of Eminence
- Tamil Nadu
- Anna University
Advertisement