Some well-wishers trying to persuade me but will never align with BJP: NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Sangola in Maharashtra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 17:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Some well-wishers trying to persuade me but will never align with BJP: NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Sangola in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sangola
- Maharashtra.
- Sharad Pawar
Advertisement