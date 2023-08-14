15 to 20 people feared buried in two incidents of landslide in Shimla, rescue operations underway: Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-08-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
15 to 20 people feared buried in two incidents of landslide in Shimla, rescue operations underway: Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shimla
- Aditya Negi
Advertisement