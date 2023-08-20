Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma included in new CWC; Veerappa Moily, Manish Tewari made permanent invitees: Congress statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma included in new CWC; Veerappa Moily, Manish Tewari made permanent invitees: Congress statement.
