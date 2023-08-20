Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot included in reconstituted CWC: Congress statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot included in reconstituted CWC: Congress statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- CM Sachin
- Singh Channi
- Rajasthan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP accuses Congress-led Chhattisgarh government of corruption in gauthan scheme
1984 riots case: Sikh Gurudwara committee protest outside Delhi court against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler
"Rahul Gandhi will take part in 'no-confidence motion...": Congress leader Surendra Rajput
"AAP showed only good Mohalla clinics": Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on K'nataka minister's Delhi visit
Congress slams Centre over acquisition of Sanghi Industries by "Adani-owned Ambuja Cements"