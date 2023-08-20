If Congress Party comes to power, the middleman era will begin at government offices, CM Chandrasekhar Rao said in a rally.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-08-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
If Congress Party comes to power, the middleman era will begin at government offices, CM Chandrasekhar Rao said in a rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandrasekhar Rao
- Congress Party
Advertisement