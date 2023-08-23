2007 hate speech: SC imposes interim stay on trial court order directing Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to give voice sample.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
2007 hate speech: SC imposes interim stay on trial court order directing Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to give voice sample.
