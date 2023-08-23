Delhi court sends suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, accused of raping a minor, to 14-day judicial custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court sends suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, accused of raping a minor, to 14-day judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Premoday Khakha
- Delhi
Advertisement