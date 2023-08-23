We wholeheartedly welcome the move to give special importance to countries of global south under South Africa's BRICS presidency: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
